More than 390,000 vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in the Region

As of 24 October, 390,974 vaccines against COVID-19 had been administered in the Region.

Of the total number of vaccines administered in the Region (390,974), 208 191 correspond to the administration of the first dose and 206 820 doses of complete vaccination.

According to the vaccination bulletin issued by the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, the coverage rate of the resident population over 50 is higher in the order of 98% and among residents aged between 12 and 24 years the rate of coverage is over 77%. “According to the provisional data collected, on the 24th of October, through the national platform for the registration and management of vaccines (VACCINE), 83% of the resident population has already completed vaccination and 84% has started vaccination.”

The SRS also mentions that there is a homogeneous distribution of the vaccinated population by counties, above 83% of complete vaccination, with the exception of the municipality of Câmara de Lobos with 79% of the population with started vaccination and 78% and the municipalities of Câmara de Lobos and Santa Cruz with 79% with complete vaccination.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...