Gonçalo Henriques, entrepreneur responsible for the Prima Caju hotel, announced that two new city hotel projects are underway in emblematic buildings in Funchal.

However, I did not want to specify where they will stay and when they will emerge.

Regarding the occupation of Caju, he says that it is above 80 percent and that forecasts for the summer point to 95 percent.

From Jornal Madeira

