There is a tour bus outside the arrivals of Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, as well as some elements of the Public Security Police.

A flight from Lisbon has just landed and, following orders issued yesterday by the Regional Government of Madeira and announced by the representative of the Republic for Madeira, an even closer watch will take place from now on and whoever does not reside in the Region, will be sent to a specific location to fulfill the quarantine. In this case, according to the newspaper confirmed by an official source, travellers who arrive today will be directed to Quinta do Lorde, in Caniçal.

“This measure is important for us. We are an island. The island cannot be transformed into a refuge for those who want to escape the pandemic,” said Ireneu Barreto, yesterday, concluding that the decision has “all” its support.