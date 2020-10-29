The regional secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, Susana Prada, unveiled the sign referring to the official announcement of the island of Porto Santo as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, in Largo do Pelourinho, Vila Baleira. The ceremony was attended by some official entities, including the online participation of the Presidency of the National Committee of the MaB Program (Man and Biosphere) of UNESCO.

The management of the Porto Santo Island Biosphere Reserve, which will actively involve the people of Porto, aims to launch new challenges, enhanced by a classification that recognizes the existing conditions, the innovative nature conservation work in close articulation with the people who they inhabit the territory, consolidating the path taken and the work developed over time, with the prospect of an increasingly sustainable and sustained Porto Santo.

From Jornal Madeira