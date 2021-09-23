NEW LEROY MERLIN STORE OPENS ON OCTOBER 1ST IN FUNCHAL

LEROY MERLIN will open on October 1st a store in São Martinho, Funchal, the first LEROY MERLIN commercial space in the archipelago, which will provide Madeirans with a wide and diverse range of products and services.

LEROY MERLIN Funchal will bring to the Madeira archipelago a new space dedicated to providing its Customers with a range of products, services and inspiration in DIY, construction, decoration, garden and much more. The opening of this store, a Large DIY Surface, is part of the implementation of LEROY MERLIN’s Multiconcept strategy, with small, medium and large commercial spaces that complement each other and are supported by the online channel.

LEROY MERLIN has been present in Portugal since 2003, and currently has around 50 stores across the country, organized by different concepts with which it offers a differentiated shopping experience adapted to Inhabitants and Customers.

Since January 2019, the process of convergence of the companies AKI and LEROY MERLIN began. These insignias operate as a single organizational structure – LEROY MERLIN – and with a new business model that unites the two companies and brands. The opening of LEROY MERLIN Funchal is thus another step taken in the Company’s expansion plan. In this context, AKI Funchal will close its doors on September 30th at 1pm.

With the arrival of LEROY MERLIN in Funchal and with the creation of new jobs, this store will contribute to local social and economic development and improve the Casa dos Inhabitants of the archipelago. In addition to increasing the diversity of products and services available, LEROY MERLIN Funchal will also integrate the entire team that used to be at AKI Funchal, and 116 new Employees were hired, ready to be helpful and give Inhabitants all the specialized support they may need.

On the 30th of October there will be a small internal ceremony, which will be attended by the Employees of the store and some representatives of LEROY MERLIN at national level, with the opening of LEROY MERLIN Funchal to the public on the 1st of October, at 8 am.

From Jornal Madeira

