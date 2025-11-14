Immigrants despair over lack of response from AIMA migrations agency

The failings of Portugal’s migration system are once again under scrutiny as thousands of immigrants remain stranded in bureaucratic limbo, helplessly waiting for their residency processes to move forward.

The country’s migration agency, AIMA, continues to struggle to clear a massive backlog of cases inherited from its predecessor, SEF, leaving many applicants queueing for hours outside offices, some even sleeping outdoors in hopes of getting an appointment.

“It’s a nightmare,” British citizen Gary Dobbing, who lives nine months of the year in the Algarve, told The Resident. “We can’t get through to AIMA anywhere, be it by phone, letter, email or in person.”

Visits to AIMA’s offices in Faro to renew their residency have led to further frustration, as “only 30 appointments are booked per day”.

“There are often around 100 people queueing outside. There are some who even spend the night outside the office,” he said. “There’s nobody there to check the queues and make sure no one jumps the line.”

While Gary and his wife have since tasked their lawyer with trying to sort out their residency with AIMA, they are reaching their breaking point.

