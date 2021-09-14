14 new cases for this Thursday

The Region registered this Thursday 14 new cases of covid-19 and 16 recovered cases, according to the update of the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection.

“On September 23, 2021, there are 14 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM to be reported, so the region now counts 11627 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 3 imported cases (2 from the United Kingdom and 1 from the Region of Lisbon and Tagus Valley) and 11 cases of local transmission Epidemiological investigations are ongoing • There are now 16 more recovered cases to report. “, can be read in a communiqué sent.

There are 81 active cases, of which 18 are imported cases and 63 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 5 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (5 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID19) and 16 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, with the rest remaining in own accommodation.

Like this: Like Loading...