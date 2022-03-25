Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine fills the Cathedral of Funchal

This afternoon, also in the Cathedral of Funchal, the Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary takes place. Celebration that takes place simultaneously with the penitential liturgy in Saint Peter’s Basilica by Pope Francis, to which the Vatican invited bishops and priests from around the world to join in this supplication.

In the Cathedral of Funchal, full of faithful, the Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine is presided over by Bishop Nuno Brás.

The Celebration of Penance, by Pope Francis, was scheduled for 5 pm in St. Peter’s Basilica, taking place simultaneously in Cova da Iria (4 pm in mainland Portugal and Madeira) and in the Vatican, by decision of Pope Francis. In Fatima the celebration is presided over by the pontifical beggar, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, sent by the Holy Father to carry out the Consecration of these two countries at war in Eastern Europe.

The ceremony at the Cathedral of Funchal began at 4:15 pm, with the Bishop of Funchal presiding over the rosary.

From Diário Notícias

If you have been to Machico the last few days you would have noticed they have painted the city name in the colours for Ukraine.

