Along Avenida Sá Carneiro, in Funchal, there is an exhibition on the 50th anniversary of the newspaper Expresso.

As DIÁRIO had already reported on its digital platform, the opening of the exhibition will be tomorrow, November 8th, at 12 noon.

The exhibition can be seen over two weeks and shows the best covers from each of the 50 years in which Expresso was part of the lives of the Portuguese.

From Diário Notícias

