LOBO MARINHO: PASSENGERS ANGRY AFTER FORCED RETURN TO MADEIRA

They do not understand the option and regret that they did not even receive water or a sandwich on board during the several hours of the journey.

The majority of passengers traveling aboard the Lobo Marinho who saw today’s trip interrupted, with the ship returning to Madeira when it was already close to the port of Porto Santo, are angry.

They told JM that the trip was normal, without major waves and that the information provided when the ship began the return journey was that the docked cruise ship prevented the Lobo Marinho from docking. Especially because there was some swell upon arrival.

Still, they do not understand this situation, since Porto Santo Line already knew about the existence of that cruise ship.

Furthermore, they complain that they did not receive water or a sandwich, and with no information of compensation.

