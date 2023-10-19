Lobo Marinho Will Sail Friday Morning

LOBO MARINHO: CRUISE SHIP AND THREE KNOTS OF WIND PREVENTED DOCKING.

Commander of Lobo Marinho explains the option of returning to Madeira without docking in Porto Santo.

Among passengers, there is also the idea that staff members were rude, as JM found.

The captain, Paulo Batista, begins by rejecting any arrogance from the staff, especially because we are at the service of the population and says that he left with the ship because there were no expected waves at the entrance to the port, 3 knots above what is allowed to dock safely.

He also guarantees that he announced, halfway through the trip, that a trip will be made tomorrow, at 8 am, for these 500 passengers who went and returned. On Fridays, the trip is at night.

Paulo Batista said he still has no reports of wind and sea swell above what is safe, but some people regretted what happened being so close to docking.

On Sunday, the trip must be made at 1 pm.

