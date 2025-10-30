The project to redesign the Cancela interchange begins today.

The works to widen the roadway of the Quinta Bridge, integrated into the project to redesign the Cancela Interchange, will begin today, as informed by the regional secretariat for equipment and infrastructure, through the regional directorate of roads.

In a statement sent to the press, they point out that this work “will lead to the restriction of road traffic on the Via Rápida, in the Machico-Ribeira Brava direction, between the Caniço-16 junction and the Pinheiro Grande-14 junction, more specifically in the approach to the work area located next to the Cancela-15 junction” and that “it should last for about 10 months”.

During the period in which the intervention is taking place, the secretariat also informs that “some restrictions will be in effect”, including “the imposition of a maximum speed of 60 km/h; the prohibition of overtaking all vehicles and the prohibition of heavy vehicle traffic in the left lane”, on the access ramp to the Via Rápida, at the Cancela-15 junction, in the Machico-Ribeira Brava direction, where heavy vehicle traffic will be prohibited.

Finally, it is also reported that “during the aforementioned period, road traffic between the Cancela-15 junction and the Pinheiro Grande-14 junction, in the Machico-Ribeira Brava direction, will be closed once or twice a week during nighttime hours.”

From Jornal Madeira

