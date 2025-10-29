‘Mein Schiff Relax’ is a new premiere in Funchal.

The Port of Funchal received another ship this morning, making its debut. The ‘Mein Schiff Relax’ is operating its first voyage on this route between Madeira and the Canary Islands, where it will be for the next few hours.

The ‘MS Relax’ comes from Lisbon, after its summer operation in the Mediterranean, and now, in its winter operation, it will remain between the two neighboring archipelagos, with stops at the Port of Funchal on November 4th, 10th, 18th and 24th of this coming month, and at least on December 1st, 8th and 15th.

In other words, within the space of two months, he will visit Funchal seven more times, with stopovers of very similar duration, from early morning, like today, until around 10 pm, with half of the trips marked by arrivals around midnight in November and December and departures in the late afternoon.

This is a ship that made its maiden voyage in March of this year, 2025, with a length of exactly 333 meters and a capacity to carry almost 4,000 passengers, served by 1,400 crew members.

Powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas) and MGO (marine diesel), the 166 gross tonnage vessel ‘Mein Schiff Relax’ was built at the renowned Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and comes “equipped with a coastal electricity grid connection system, catalytic converters that comply with Euro 6 standards, a waste heat recovery turbine that harnesses waste heat from diesel generators, as well as a waste treatment system that can convert organic substances into recyclable components through a thermal process,” according to the ‘ offshore energy ‘ portal.

