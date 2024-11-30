Plane bound for Madeira makes emergency landing in France

An easyJet plane, coming from England and bound for Madeira, landed in France after issuing an emergency alert.

The Airbus A320 that had taken off early in the morning from Gatwick Airport in London, bound for Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, where it was scheduled to arrive at 11:10 (flight EZY8519), ended up deviating when it was flying over the extreme northwest of France at an altitude of over 10 thousand meters, making an emergency landing at Nantes airport at around 08:15.

The reasons that led to the issuing of the emergency alert and the aircraft diverting are unknown.

