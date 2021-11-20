COVID-19: CONDITIONAL ACCESS TO PUBLIC AND PRIVATE VENUES AS OF TODAY IN MADEIRA, BUT THERE IS STILL A WEEK OF ADAPTATION

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Madeira’s public and private premises are now accessible only with a vaccination certificate against covid-19 or an antigen test, but in a week access to most spaces requires both proofs.

The obligation to present one of the two documents applies from 00:00 today and involves the possibility for citizens to carry out free quick tests every seven days (the period during which the results are considered valid).

However, from 00:00 on the 27th (Saturday of the next week) the presentation of just one of the proofs (vaccination or rapid test) remains only for accessing supermarkets and grocery stores, public transport, pharmacies and clinics, churches and other places of worship, and to carry out urgent acts relating to justice and resort to other essential services.

On that date, after an adaptation period of one week, it becomes mandatory to present both the vaccination certificate and proof of the test to enter sports spaces, restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, bars and clubs, cultural events, cinemas, night activities , games, casinos and other similar social activities.

The measure – criticized by the opposition, which even refers to lack of legal support – is part of a set of restrictions announced this week by the Regional Government (PSD/CDS-PP), at a time when the archipelago, with about 251,000 inhabitants, registered an increase of the daily number of covid-19 cases.

Questioned by Lusa, constitutionalist Jorge Miranda considered on Friday that these measures “are unconstitutional”, since they should be approved “at the national level”.

However, faced with a possible unconstitutionality, the president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, stressed that the measures “are taken within the framework of the contingency plan, with a view to safeguarding public health”.

“My concern is this and I think it’s good for Madeirans to understand this: if we lose the capacity to monitor and control the transmission chains, we will enter into a sanitary collapse”, he stressed.

In Madeira it is therefore mandatory to wear a mask in open and closed spaces and, as of today, there is also a change from a calamity situation to a contingency situation.

In residential structures for the elderly, weekly rapid tests are now mandatory for employees and residents, and only one visit per resident is allowed.

In relation to Christmas activities, namely the circus and amusement parks, all participants must be vaccinated and tested weekly, with the exception of children under 12, who should only be tested.

For access to the Christmas fair installed in the center of Funchal, a circuit will be created, controlled by the presentation of proof of vaccination and weekly testing, including non-residents.

The Government of Madeira maintains the resolution regarding passengers disembarked at ports and airports in the region, requiring a certificate of vaccination or recovery of covid-19 or rapid antigen test, requiring repetition between the fifth and seventh day for residents, students and emigrants and their families.

The resolution of the Government of Madeira with the new measures to combat covid-19 was published in the official newspaper of the region on Friday and is effective until December 15th.

On Thursday, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) placed the archipelago in the high-risk category for covid-19 on the map that supports travel decisions in the European Union (EU), shifting from orange to red.

The red category means that, in these European regions, the cumulative rate of notification of cases of infection in the last 14 days varies from 75 to 200 per 100,000 inhabitants or is greater than 200 and less than 500 per 100,000 inhabitants and the positivity rate of tests is 4% or more.

From Jornal Madeira

7 Responses

  1. So as a triple vaccinated tourist from UK will my NHS vaccination certificate or my Madeira Safe dark green QR code be accepted as proof? No mention of hotel requirements for next week from the 27th.

    As long as my NHS certificate or QR code are accepted I can live with that, happy days. Staying for three weeks so next couple of weeks should be okay as long as I can get a lateral flow test done which I think is going to be an issue for tourists and locals alike.

    Reply

    1. I agree, all this doesn’t make Madeira look an ideal place to visit, who wants to spend part of a holiday continually queuing for a test. Interesting that all the pictures I see from yesterday showed no social distancing in the queues and pictures of our “wonderful” President surrounded by mask wearer but “naked” himself … anyone know how we can attain this state? I guess its stay at home and grow your hair!

      Reply

  2. The biggest problem seems to be the antigen certificate. Where do you get them? E. g. Estreito da Calheta has one pharmacy which does not participate; Estrela da Calheta also has one pharmacy which is fully booked. – Obviously there is need for many more installations that will provide the antigen test.

    Reply

  4. Wearing a mask continually, queuing to get in anywhere and that is if you can get a covid test. This is not a holiday. So sad. I think they are sacrificing tourists now so they can have the hotels full for the lucrative Christmas and New Year period. I feel very sorry for all concerned.

    Reply

  5. Absolutely agree that everyone needs to take care and protect each other but having to show a Vax certificate AND a negative test just to have a meal will not help the tourist industry.

    Reply

  6. We are coming to Madeira on 6 December for two weeks as our originally scheduled trip last April was cancelled because of Covid/ cancer diagnosis. Would like to know what will happen now on arrival in Madeira; both of us have had all three Covid jabs. Reading the new requirements it appears that we will now also need to take an antigen test before we can check into our hotel. Is this correct and how is this supposed to work? Does the test need to be done at the airport or can the hotel do it/ arrange for it to be done or what? Seems a very confusing state of affairs

    Reply

