Regional Civil Protection Service performs simulation tomorrow at Funchal Cable Car

Don’t be alarmed if you see emergency services at the Cable Car in Funchal tomorrow…

The Regional Civil Protection Service, in partnership with the company Teleféricos da Madeira, will carry out tomorrow, at 4:30 pm, a full-scale exercise – LIVEX.

The objective of the simulatiin is to make the operational of the mountain rescue teams, with specialization in the cable car environment, to train situations that look as real as possible.

Through the creation of five scenarios along the Funchal Cable Car, the device will have several opportunities to rehearse in a situation of random stop of the cable car, using platforms and a ladder, as well as vertical and guided rescue techniques.

The simulation will count with the participation of members assigned to the RAM fire brigades, Municipal Civil Protection Service of Funchal and the Public Security Police.

Taking into account the development of this activity, traffic in Rua do Arcipreste and in the Campo da Barca Tunnel will be restricted.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...