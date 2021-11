Madeira registers this Friday over 35 positive cases of Covid-19.

These are 4 imported cases (2 from Germany, 1 from the UK and 1 from the Netherlands) and 31 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now 270 active cases in the region.

There are now 19 more recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 11947 recovered cases of COVID-19. To date, the region accounts for a total of 77 deaths associated with COVID-19.

From Jornal Madeira

