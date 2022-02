The communications company NOS announced, this afternoon, the postponement of the conference that was to be held tomorrow in Madeira on 5G. The change resulted from the weather conditions felt this Sunday at Madeira airport, which prevented the landing of the plane on which the operator’s executive committee and guest speakers followed.

The company said, through a press release, that it is “working to find an alternative date, which will be communicated as soon as possible”.

From Diário Notícias

