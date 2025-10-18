More than 60 athletes already competing at Ecotrail Funchal Madeira

The 2025 edition started at dawn with distances of 60 and 45 km connecting Funchal ‘from the sea to the mountains’.

The 11th edition of the Ecotrail Funchal Madeira kicked off this Saturday, October 18th, while it was still dark, with the two longest races already underway. Still in the early hours of the morning, at 6:00 am., 18 athletes set off from Avenida Arriaga—next to Largo da Restauração—in Funchal to tackle the demanding 60 kilometers of the premier distance, marked by an elevation gain of 2,670 meters and a time limit of 13 hours.

Shortly after, at 7:30 am., around 50 participants began the 45-kilometer race, starting at Choupana, next to the Madeira Stadium. This route has a 1,920-meter elevation gain and a time limit of 10.5 hours.

Both routes take the city’s athletes up to the heights of Pico do Areeiro, before descending back to sea level, passing Praia Formosa, on the final straight towards the finish line on Avenida Arriaga, next to Largo da Restauração.

The Ecotrail Funchal Madeira 2025, organized by the company DIÁRIO de Notícias da Madeira and the Funchal City Council, features around 400 athletes of various nationalities, distributed across the four races of the program – 60 km, 45 km, 30 km and 15 km – in an event that once again connects the sea to the mountains through streets, paths and trails of the Madeiran capital.

From Diário Notícias

