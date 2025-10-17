Ocean Victory is already on its way to Uruguay

The cruise ship Ocean Victory has already left the port of Funchal and is now heading to Montevideo, Uruguay, where it will begin its winter operations.

This crossing marks the ship’s repositioning for the South American season, during which it will explore itineraries distinct from the usual European circuit.

The Ocean Victory, it should be remembered, made headlines for having made the longest stopover in Madeira, arriving on July 3 and remaining there until this evening.

Built in 2021, the Ocean Victory is a luxury expedition ship designed to sail to remote and environmentally sensitive destinations such as Antarctica.

Its prolonged stay in Madeira reinforced the Region’s role as a strategic port for logistical and technical support in the Atlantic.

