TAP flight cancellation leaves hundreds of passengers stranded

The cancellation of a connecting flight between the Portuguese capital and the island of Madeira, operated by TAP, left hundreds of passengers stranded on the evening of Saturday, October 18, in both destinations.

The issue at hand is flight number TP 1691, which departed Lisbon Humberto Delgado International Airport at 5 p.m. today, but its landing was aborted after several loops in the skies over Madeira. The aircraft was scheduled to land at Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport at 8:20 p.m., but it never arrived, diverting to its destination.

As a result, the Madeira – Lisbon connection, scheduled for 9:25 pm, was also cancelled.

Hundreds of passengers are stranded at both destinations. DIÁRIO has received reports of a “chaotic situation” at the capital’s airport and in Santa Cruz.

The reason for the flight cancellation could not be confirmed. For now, data from the Santa Catarina Meteorological Station, near the airport runway, indicates that wind conditions would have been favorable for the plane to make it to the runway.

From Diário Notícias

I believe a number of flights diverted, the low cloud was the reason giving poor visibility.

