Miradouro da Lapa opens with a swing over the Atlantic

High on the cliffs of Camacha, the wind blows freely, and the northern sea stretches to the horizon in a deep blue. There, amidst the typical silence of autumn in Porto Santo and the distant sound of the waves, stands the new Miradouro da Lapa, one of the most stunning corners of the island’s northern coast, now transformed by a renovation that has restored its dignity, charm, and security.

Until recently, the site was nothing more than a dirt road, known only to a few locals and adventurers who were guided by the sound of the sea and the curiosity of the views over the famous Porto das Salemas, home to the increasingly popular natural pools. There were no structures, no pavement, no protection—just an open space with a precipice overlooking the void, with the Ilhéu da Fonte da Areia in the distance, holding countless stories told by wind and erosion.

Before photos.

Today, the situation is different. The renovation project of the Lapa Viewpoint, promoted by the Porto Santo City Council, represented an investment of approximately 300,000 euros and resulted in a viewpoint that combines simplicity and local identity.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...