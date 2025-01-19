The change in weather is beginning to be felt

The Madeira Archipelago began yesterday, and also today, to feel the change in climate caused by a depression that will cross this region and bring bad weather. But, for now, it will be a calm Sunday, perhaps with occasional rain, some wind and even a rise in temperature, according to the IPMA forecast.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, for this day, January 19, 2025, the sky will be generally very cloudy, with periods of rain, generally light, while the weak to moderate wind (10 to 30 km/h) from the southwest, sometimes blowing

strong (up to 40 km/h) in the highlands from the afternoon onwards. As mentioned, the IPMA predicts a small rise in temperature.

In Funchal, the scenario will not be very different, with a generally very cloudy sky, with periods of rain, generally light, although with light to moderate winds (10 to 25 km/h) from the southwest, registering, as was obvious, a small rise in temperature.

In the sea off the north coast, northwest waves will reach 1.5 to 2.5 meters, increasing to 2.5 to 3 meters, while on the south coast, southwest waves will reach 1 to 2 meters, increasing to 1.5 to 2.5 meters. The sea water temperature will fluctuate between 19 and 20º Celsius.

As we have been reporting, there are warnings of bad weather for the next two days, starting tomorrow and continuing in principle until Tuesday.

From Diário Notícias

