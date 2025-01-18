Orange warning for rough seas raised for waves up to 10 meters

In addition, IPMA has forecast another period of heavy rain (yellow) for Tuesday and winds with gusts of 90 to 100 km/hour.

The IPMA has just reinforced the various bad weather warnings for Madeira and Porto Santo, both for rough seas, rain and wind, to the north, south and in mountainous regions. Waves, for example, are expected to reach heights of up to 10 metres and the wind is expected to blow with gusts of up to 100 km/hour.

According to the new update from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, the orange warning for rough seas is extended from 6:00 am until 6:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, with waves from the northwest measuring 5 to 6 meters in significant height, which may reach 10 meters in maximum height on the north coast of Madeira and on the coast of Porto Santo.

These warnings should receive the full attention of the population, including tourists, and which, predictably, will also receive warnings from Civil Protection and the Captaincy.

