There are 24 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. There are 5 imported cases (3 from Spain, 1 from Venezuela and 1 from Italy) and 19 cases of local transmission.

There are more than 8 recovered cases, and there are currently 100 active cases, of which 28 are imported cases and 72 are of local transmission.

Not great news but with the Delta variant on the island its expected, and will only get worse. 95% of the island hasn’t have covid, so there is no immunity, and more people will have to get the virus to break chains.