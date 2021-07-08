The Regional Secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure, Pedro Fino, visited today the Faial and São Jorge Bathing Complexes and also the Seixal Natural Pools, in order to learn about the work done so that these spaces are operational for this summer.

The interventions carried out in the Northern Madeira complexes were carried out through a program contract between the Northern Madeira Development Society and the Regional Government.

In the Foz da Ribeira do Faial Bathing Complex, a global investment of around €50,000 was made, which included restoration and improvement works in the bathing space, namely in terms of the pavement of the solarium and the support buildings and swimming pool. This is a Blue Flag beach and the Northern Madeira Development Society will provide cleaning service, maintenance of toilets, changing rooms and rental of sunbeds.

In the Bathing Area of ​​Foz da Ribeira de São Jorge, the investment made was around €95,000. Closed in 2019 and 2020 due to lack of interested parties in the public tender launched for exploration, in this bathing complex it was necessary to rehabilitate the areas, repair the pool equipment, as well as the hot and cold equipment in the project’s kitchen, among others.

Regarding Seixal’s Natural Swimming Pools, rehabilitation works were carried out at the local development, in the amount of 13 thousand euros.

It should be noted that, at the moment, these three spaces have bar/restaurant spaces in operation, so that visitors will have all the necessary support infrastructure in place for a pleasant enjoyment of the spaces. In addition to this benefit, there is also the fact that the concessionaires have chosen to employ, in these establishments, people residing in these localities.

“The effort made by the Development Society of Northern Madeira is commendable, which, through program contracts with the Regional Government, managed to make these spaces reopen with all the necessary conditions, both in terms of their rehabilitation and through the opening of beach support spaces, such as bars, restaurants and toilets”, highlighted the Regional Secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure, who, on this visit, was accompanied by the chairman of the board of directors of the Development Societies, Nivalda Gonçalves.

From Jornal Madeira