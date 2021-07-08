Gusts can reach up to 62 km/h.

The captaincy of Funchal issued today warnings of bad weather and strong winds for the coastline of the Madeira archipelago, recommending that vessels remain in the safe harbors.

“It is recommended that the owners or shipowners of vessels take the necessary precautions so that they remain in the safe ports”, reads the notices based on the forecasts of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere.

The bad weather warning points out that “the wind will be between 51 and 62 kilometers/hour from any direction”.

In turn, the strong wind warning indicates that it is in effect until 6pm on Friday, mentioning that it will blow from the north/northeast “fresh to very fresh, sometimes strong in the morning”.

In the document, the regional maritime authority says that visibility at sea will be “good”, while the swell will increase up to three meters on the north coast and will be 1.5 meters in the southwest.

From Jornal Madeira