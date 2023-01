The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a yellow warning for rain on the north coast of Madeira, which is in effect between 4:39 pm and 9 pm today, January 1st.

Periods of rain are expected, sometimes heavy and persistent.

It should be noted that, in the last hour, there have already been two records consistent with yellow at the weather stations in Santana and Ponta de São Jorge.

From Diário Notícias

