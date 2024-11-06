Chega has already submitted a motion of censure that could lead to the fall of the Government in Madeira

Chega Madeira has already submitted a motion of censure to the Regional Government in Parliament.

JM found out from parliamentary services that the document prepared by the group led by Miguel Castro has already effectively advanced the aforementioned motion.

It should be remembered that the deputy and coordinator of Chega in the Region had already admitted that the motion would indeed go ahead.

Given the composition of the parliamentary forces, this motion could result in the fall of the team led by Miguel Albuquerque.

From Jornal Madeira

