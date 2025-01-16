Bad weather is on the way.

Models keep the forecast for a period of severe instability from Monday, we can say that it could be the first winter storm of the season, extensive depressive system with a strong activity front system and will certainly have IPMA warnings issued, periods of occasional heavy rain expected starting late Monday morning, strong southwest winds with gusts in excess of 90km/h in mountainous areas, quite strong northwest wind with waves of 5-6 meters.

Will keep an eye on this situation over the coming days. The airport could also suffer from this on Monday and the possibility of Tuesday .

