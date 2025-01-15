Nick Faldo promotes Ponta do Pargo course on social media

Renowned golf course designer and legendary golfer Nick Faldo is actively promoting the Ponta do Pargo course via his extensive social media network, leveraging his relationships with leading professional golfers.

He recently posted a video mentioning American professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, known as “The Scientist,” highlighting DeChambeau’s impressive PGA Tour record, which includes nine wins and two major championships (the 2020 and 2024 US Opens).

In the video, Sir Nick Faldo showcases a shot on the future eighth hole of the Ponta do Pargo course, driving the ball over a ravine. He playfully remarks to DeChambeau that he lacks comparable golfing terrain near his residence.

