Mats and snacks provided to passengers affected by inconvenience at Madeira Airport

The inconveniences at Madeira Airport are already more than many, as can be seen from the thousands of passengers who are being affected by the countless canceled, diverted and delayed flights.

Throughout today, many people traveled to the Departures and Arrivals areas at the airport, which caused real chaos.

In this sense, as a measure to mitigate these constraints and the discomfort of travelers, ANA Aeroportos set up a support plan, in which mats and chairs were made available for some passengers to spend the night and also distributed, free of charge, some snacks and bottles of water.

Meanwhile, the Captaincy of Funchal warns that the strong wind will continue “sometimes strong” until late Wednesday morning.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...