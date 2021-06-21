Funchal City Council informed today that it concluded last week the second phase of the project “Ruas do Funchal – QRC Informativo”, which in total has already installed 88 QR codes in 31 streets of the Historic Centre, allowing tourists and residents to access the specific information about each street: origin of the toponym, historical, architectural information and Lojas com História, among other curiosities.

According to Miguel Silva Gouveia, this project is part of the “Municipal Strategy for Tourism in Funchal” and “recommends the qualification of a destination that wants to be increasingly intelligent and inclusive”.

“At a crucial time for the city and for the Region, when a generalized recovery of economic activity begins, we have no doubts that it will be crucial to stimulate, promote and enhance our tourism offer, and a good way to start is with our heritage “, said the president, noting that, “by making available information specific to each street, including curiosities that may be unknown to Madeirans, we are allowing all residents and all those who visit us to see the city in a different way” .

It should be noted that this project consists in the installation of plates with QR codes, whose reading refers to text and image information available on the Visit Funchal portal, at http://www.visitfunchal.pt/pt/descobrir.html#ruas-do-Funchal, being available in Portuguese and English. The project started, in the 1st phase, at Avenida Arriaga, Avenida Zarco, Rua João Tavira, Rua da Alfândega, Rua do Aljube, Rua dos Ferreiros, Rua de Santa Maria, Rua dos Murças, Rua dos Tanoeiros and Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas .

The project was, however, extended to the entire downtown area, and is now also available at Rua do Esmeraldo, Rua do Sabão, Avenida do Mar, Rua 5 de Outubro, Rua 31 Janeiro, Rua D. Carlos I, Rua da Boa Viagem, Rua do Hospital Velho, Rua do Carmo, Travessa do Forno, Rua do Marquês, Rua do Bispo, Rua do Castanheiro and Rua de São Francisco.

From Jornal Madeira