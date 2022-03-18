Port of Funchal hosts Madeira Speed ​​Cup this Saturday

Tomorrow, March 19, at 10 am, the Port of Funchal will once again host the Madeira Speed ​​Cup.

The event, organized by the Madeira Regional Canoeing Association, is part of the Regional Competition Calendar.

This race of regattas in line is destined to the categories K1 Cadets, Juniors and Seniors Men and Women, who will have to cover a small distance of 500m.

There are 82 K1 boats registered, involving 81 canoeists, coming from the Ponta do Sol Sports and Nature Association, the Câmara de Lobos Nautical Association, the Centro Treino Mar, the Clube Força 5 Madeira, the Clube Naval da Calheta and the Clube Funchal Naval.

The qualified canoeists will represent the region in the Portuguese Cup.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...