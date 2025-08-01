More than 35 flights canceled at Madeira Airport this Friday

A total of 36 flights, including arrivals and departures, were cancelled this Friday, August 1st, at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, due to strong winds.

According to data from the Santa Catarina weather station, near the airport, wind gusts reached 81 km/h, a value recorded at 3:30 pm.

The strong winds caused several aircraft to divert to the neighboring airport in Porto Santo, with some returning to their original destination due to the inability to land on the runway a second time.

The downtime at Madeira Airport left hundreds of passengers stranded.

