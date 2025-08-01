Operations at Madeira Airport remain complicated

Operations at Madeira Airport remain limited due to strong winds in the far east of the island.

So far, two flights have been diverted to Porto Santo (one from JET2 and the other from TUI) and one from Lisbon, operated by Ryanair, returned to the airport of departure.

However, the Transavia flight, scheduled to arrive at 6:10 pm originating in Amsterdam, was canceled.

The connection between Madeira and that city in the Netherlands will also not be made, according to the Flightradar24 website.

At this moment, several planes are flying over the island, waiting for an opening that will allow them to land safely.

