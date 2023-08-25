Another crowded night at São Vicente

Another crowded night at São VicenteTobi Hughes·26th August 2023Madeira News See the atmosphere of the São Vicente Festivities, through the lens of photographer Miguel Espada, from ASPRESS. Wet Bed Gang are the main act on stage tonight. See all photos here From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related