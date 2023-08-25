A new tourism transfer service

https://gettohikes.com/

A new transfer service that has just started last week, bringing you closer to the most popular walks on the island.

Transfer service from Funchal area, to Pico do Areeiro, Pico Ruivo, Rabaçal area.

Get to Hikes is located in Madeira (Portugal) and was established by the local company in 2023 with the aim of facilitating hiking logistics.

At Get to Hikes, we recognize the importance of reducing traffic and protecting the natural environment. We noticed the need to improve bus service in the most popular places like Rabaçal Valley and its beautiful Levadas and also the Pico do Areeiro area.

We offer roundtrip transfers to self-guided hikes, so you don’t have to worry about parking logistics nor walking the trail both ways. Instead, you can spend more time wandering around the area admiring the fabulous landscape.

Book online on the link above, this is a new service, and I would imagine as word gets out more it will be very popular, so it’s best to try and book in advance if possible to save disappointment.

Video credit to Domínio Krata

Follow also on Facebook at

https://www.facebook.com/GetToHikes

Like this: Like Loading...