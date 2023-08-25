Reis Magos Market

Caniço Local Market – 4th edition on the 26th and 27th of August!

It is this coming weekend that the 4th edition of the “Caniço Local Market” will take place, an unmissable event that celebrates the best of small regional brands.

Get ready for a unique shopping and socializing experience, which will take place on the 26th and 27th of August, on the stunning Reis Magos promenade.

With notable growth with each edition, “Caniço Local Market” continues to promote and support local entrepreneurs, offering a charming platform for around two dozen small regional brands to showcase their unique and handcrafted products.

Like this: Like Loading...