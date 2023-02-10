LIVING STATUES MARK VALENTINE’S DAY AT FORUM MADEIRA

The couple ‘João e Maria’, living statues, under the responsibility of the Companhia de Teatro Bolo do Caco, will take over the central square of Forum Madeira on February 14th, between 12:00 and 14:00 and 18:00 and 20:00.

On this Valentine’s Day, the living statues will offer visitors who interact with them, roses typical of this commemorative date.

“In a work that combines animation with visual arts, with a strong visual impact, this statue represents a young couple, dressed in typical clothes and accompanied by elements of Madeira’s Intangible Cultural Heritage, in a unique representation of the celebration of love. customer interaction, the statues will offer a rose”, highlights the commercial space.

With the support of the ‘Diz com Flores’ space, present at Forum Madeira, all couples who pass through the shopping center on that day and interact with the living statues, will be able to surprise their better half with a unique experience and with that gift that never fails: flowers.

From Jornal Madeira

