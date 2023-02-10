Waterspout off the south coast attracts attention

A waterspout formed off the south coast of Madeira attracted a lot of attention for many minutes in the last hour, as it passed in front of Câmara de Lobos and Funchal.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), “a waterspout is a meteorological phenomenon consisting of a whirlwind of wind, often violent, whose presence is manifested by a cloudy column or inverted cloudy cone in the shape of a funnel that emerges from the base of a cumulonimbus, and from a tuff made up of water droplets raised from the surface of the sea”.

Like this: Like Loading...