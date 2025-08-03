Car skids off the road in Campanário

The amount of accidents, and the cars that end upside down is unbelievable lately.

One person was injured as a result of a spectacular accident that occurred this morning in Campanário.

The car left the road and fell a few meters into a vacant piece of land.

The injured man managed to get out of the car under his own power, but as he was complaining of pain in his arm, he was transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital in an ambulance from the Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol Mixed Fire Department.

The accident occurred at 6:55 am.

