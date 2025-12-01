A warning to all

Thanks to Lúcia de Freitas for letting me share this, and also for further details of the attack and what the police told her at the station.

Yesterday it was my sister. Today it could be yours.

I’m sharing this to raise awareness — not fear, not blame — but awareness.

My sister, was innocently watching the sunset in Funchal 3 days ago, when she was attacked by a well-known individual in the area. He is known for being homeless, struggling with addiction and is extremely dangerous. According to locals, he apparently only attacks women and the elderly.

This happened in broad daylight. Surrounded by tourists. No provocation.

What made the experience even harder was what happened next.

Still shaking and traumatized, she went to report the incident — and instead of empathy, she was met with coldness, dismissiveness, and a lack of support from the authorities.

No victim deserves to feel unheard or unprotected after something like this.

My sister is recovering slowly. She’s still in shock, dealing with migraines, and trying to process everything — but she’s home and she’s safe.

Over the last few days, as she reported the incident and spoke to people in the community, something became painfully clear:

this was not an isolated case.

What she experienced is something many elderly people and women here have quietly gone through.

At the hospital, before she even explained who it was, the doctor already knew — because she sees similar cases almost every day caused by the same individual.

Many people who spoke to her afterwards shared that they too have been approached, threatened, or harmed in similar ways. And nothing gets done, because everyone feels sorry for him.

And while we all understand compassion and the complex realities of homelessness, addiction, and vulnerability…

compassion cannot replace safety.

Feeling sorry for someone cannot justify turning a blind eye when people — especially the elderly and women — are being harmed.

My intention is not to point fingers or criticise Madeira.

My intention is to raise awareness about community safety — something that affects all of us.

What worries me is hearing, over and over again,

“Everyone knows about this.”

“He only approaches women and the elderly.”

“He doesn’t target anyone if a man is nearby.”

“Nothing ever happens when it’s reported.”

That is deeply unsettling.

I’m sharing this because safety should never depend on luck.

It should never depend on whether there’s a man standing next to you.

It should never depend on whether someone chooses to intervene.

We all love this island. We all want to feel safe in our own streets.

So the question that stays with me — and the one I hope reaches the right eyes and hearts — is this:

How many more incidents will it take before meaningful action is taken to protect the people who live here, visit here, and simply want to enjoy our island in peace? 🤍

Madeira is home. Madeira is beautiful. This post isn’t about criticizing the island or its people.

It’s to remind all of us, locals and visitors, that safety isn’t guaranteed just because a place looks peaceful.

Sometimes the beauty around us makes us lower our guard, or ignore that quiet instinct telling us something feels “off.”

If you’re in Funchal or Câmara de Lobos and see this man (often on crutches, known locally as “o cambado”), please be cautious.

Sending love to everyone who enjoys Madeira’s beauty.

Extra information from Lúcia de Freitas after I contacted her.

Might help if I tell you the full story.

So she was enjoying the sunset like she normally does every evening during her walks in Funchal and on her way home she noticed this man on crutches walking towards her, so her first instinct was to move to the other side of the walkway to give him space to move freely. Which he did. Only seconds later to attack her with his crutches hitting her on the head and her hand.

She suffered severe migraines yesterday and her hand was badly swollen. She is recovering and is home safe and sound. But this happened in broad daylight with tons of people, locals, tourists around. She was obviously caught off guard and in complete shock so when she came to, she got up and first instinct was to walk to the police station.

A lot of people saw what happened but nobody stopped him. When she got up, an elderly man came to her to check if she was ok. She then noticed the guy coming back towards her and she panicked! So the elderly man said to my sister, dont worry, you with me, he wont do anyting. He only attacks women and the elderly but not men!!! And he was right, the guy turned around and carried on his merry way as if nothing happened.

When she went to the police and begged them to go with her to the spot where the incident happened, they told her that “it doesnt work like that” and “you need to follow a process” and the process is: she should of called the police from the scene of the accident. She should not have left the scene. Once the police arrived they would of asked for her ID and his (like the guy was going to be waiting there for them) then she needs to go to the hospital and get the report and then only come to the police station to open a case.

The court hearing will likely only take place next year and since she doesnt have any witnesses with her that can vouch for her story its likely that they case will be thrown out of court. I mean serioulsy?? Its shocking. Something needs to be done, and if not by the authorities then the community needs to share the story and the seriousness of the situation to protect the elderly and the women in the city.

