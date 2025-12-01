Long queue earlier for the descent in the toboggans

There is a long queue of customers waiting to ride the Monte wicker toboggans. An image sent by a DIÁRIO reader shows that, since 10 am, there has been a significant wait to access this attraction, which has become a popular Madeiran landmark, due to the large number of customers. The queue almost reaches Largo da Fonte.

On December 1st, four cruise ships and a mega-yacht are in the port of Funchal, carrying around 17,000 people, which could lead to a greater influx of visitors to Monte.

The toboggan runs cover a distance of two kilometers, taking about 10 minutes, from Monte to Livramento.

From Diário Notícias

