A fire that broke out on the hillside of Covão, in the Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, this Wednesday afternoon, is taking on large proportions and is heading for homes, as shown in the Diario videos.

The flames are spreading rapidly, due to the strong wind, progressing on the slope of the right bank of Ribeira dos Socorridos, towards the village of Covão, in the Câmara de Lobos Strait. The fire trail and the smoke column are visible from Funchal.

We are currently trying to obtain more information from the Câmara de Lobos fire department.