The Region has not seen any positive cases for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The Region maintains the 53 positive cases of coronavirus recorded until yesterday.

In relation to the 53 cases, there are two recovered cases and 51 active ones. Of the latter, 1 remains in intensive care. The remaining 50 remain quarantined at home and/or in hotels.

To date, 1,280 tests have been carried out on the Covid-19 in Madeira.

223 people are on active surveillance and 196 people are on passive surveillance.

On April 14, the SRS24 line received 45 calls.

According to Bruna Gouveia, “the patient that remains in the intensive care unit, maintains the same state and remaining in a critical state and requiring differentiated care”.