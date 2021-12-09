90 new cases in Madeira

Today there are 90 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in RAM. These are 5 imported cases and 85 of local transmission.

There are still another 86 recovered, and the Region has 798 active cases, of which 38 are imported and 760 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 25 people are in the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (23 in Polyvalent Units and 2 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 35 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the remaining in own accommodation.

