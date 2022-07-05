PJ DISMANTLES CRIMINAL GROUP THAT TRAFFICKED SYNTHETIC DRUGS IN FUNCHAL

This afternoon, at the premises of the Criminal Investigation Department of Madeira, a clarification session is being held about the operation carried out by the Judiciary Police, through the Criminal Investigation Department of Madeira, with the collaboration of the PSP in Funchal, which resulted in the detection and dismantling of a criminal group who, quite actively and regularly, were involved in the distribution of considerable amounts of synthetic drugs.

Among the material seized in the context of Operation Fratria, there is money, bladed weapons, synthetic drugs, scales and several cell phones.

However, it should be noted that most of the drug seized is not exposed here, as it is already being analyzed in the PJ laboratory.

In an update its known 10 kilos of synthetic drugs, and 8000 euros in cash. 5 people have been arrested both men and women.

From Jornal Madeira

