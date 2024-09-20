Forest Institute updates list of passable walking trails

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) today updated the status of the walking trails, which are partially passable.

According to the press release, in the case of PR 2 Vereda do Urzal, the route is passable from Lombo do Urzal up to km 6.2;

As for PR 17 Caminho do Pináculo and Folhadal, the route is passable between Encumeada and Bica da Cana.

The IFCN also reported that the sections of the PR 2 Vereda do Urzal pedestrian route between km 6.2 and Curral das Freiras (Fajã dos Cardos) and the PR 17 Caminho do Pináculo and Folhadal pedestrian route between Lombo do Mouro and km 4.3 will remain closed.

In the statement, the IFCN made a point of warning “of the importance of respecting the barriers and signs installed on the pedestrian trails, as the geological instability and the consequent high risk of falling rocks, landslides and other materials that are currently occurring in the prohibited areas, can jeopardize the safety and the very lives of those who overcome the barriers, as well as those who will have to provide assistance.”

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...