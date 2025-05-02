PSP warns of flower theft in public spaces in Madeira

Several thefts of flowers and ornamental plants have been recorded in various public spaces on the island of Madeira.

A practice that “in addition to constituting an illegal act and sanctioned by law, compromises the work carried out by municipalities in promoting the quality of urban spaces and enhancing the image of our Region”, warned the PSP Regional Command, recalling that public spaces are everyone’s heritage.

The PSP therefore alerts the population to the following:

-Respect and value public space;

-Report any theft or vandalism to the competent authorities;

-Actively contribute to maintaining a more cared for and sustainable island.

Because “taking care of Madeira is a collective commitment and preserving what is ours is everyone’s duty”.

